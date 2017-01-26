Paducah teen named to Souper Bowl of Caring National Youth Advisory Board

A local teen has been chosen for a youth leadership role by a nonprofit group as she works to fight hunger right here at home.

A Paducah-Tilghman High School student, 15-year-old Bailey Gottman has been named a member of this year's Souper Bowl of Caring National Youth Advisory Board, the nonprofit organization announced Thursday.

The Souper Bowl of Caring says it allows young people to take up collections of food and monetary donations in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Participants give 100 percent of what they collect to local groups of their choosing that are fighting hunger in the community.

The group says Gottman is among 15 students picked from 13 states for the youth advisory board. She will advocate for the Souper Bowl of Caring in January and February and coordinate drives in Paducah.

