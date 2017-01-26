Tax proposed to pay for new courthouse in Franklin County, Illinois

In just a few months, taxpayers in Franklin County, Illinois, will vote on a 1 percent sales tax increase that would help replace the county courthouse. Many in the county agree something has to be done about the courthouse, but they aren’t sure if a tax increase is the way to go about it.

The Franklin County Courthouse is the heart of Benton. It’s a historical building, but it’s deteriorating.

"Everything in the building is just old,” said Franklin County Board member David Rea. He said his great, great grandfather helped build it in 1875, but now it’s just worn out. The wiring is a mess, Rea said, and the stairs are shifting. He said the courthouse wasn’t built for water and electricity, let alone the internet and heavy traffic it sees these days.

"The wiring is bad, the plumbing is bad. I could just go on and on and on. Even the door handles, you know?" Rea said. He said the problems in the courthouse range from the ceiling down to the basement, and it has gotten to the point where the building has safety issues.

"It could collapse. I'm not going to say the whole building's going to go at one time, but this area could collapse,” Rea said.

He says it doesn’t make him too nervous. “A little, but you get to my age, you've lived a good life. What difference does it make?" he said, laughing.

The courthouse’s condition is serious enough where the county approved a referendum, asking taxpayers on the ballot in April if they would be willing to raise the sales tax in the county by one percent to help build a new courthouse.

"It's an old building, you know? It's worn out,” said Elva Arview, who owns Toot’s Barber Shop in Benton. The shop sits right across the street from the courthouse.

The business is in a busy roundabout, and Arview said the courthouse traffic has caused problems. He said the parking spaces that would be freed up if the courthouse moved would help him and other businesses in the area. But, he and other community members have said they’re not sure if another tax is the right way to pay for a new building.

"I don't really think people in the area can afford any more taxes," Arview said.

"We've outlived it," Rea said, walking through the basement of the courthouse, sifting through the pieces of history like soda crates long forgotten. Rea said he doesn’t want to see the courthouse go, but the county can’t keep using it like it is.

"Kind of sad, but you've got to try to do something. But it's up to the public. Whether they grant the one percent or not, it's up to them," Rea said.

Franklin County will vote on the proposed sales tax increase on April 4. The tax would end after 20 years or after the county has collected the money to build the courthouse, according to Rea. It is estimated the tax would raise between $15 million and $20 million for the new courthouse. Things like titled cars and unprepared foods, like groceries, would be exempt.

Other county workers using what’s known as the annex are expected to move out to a building down the road soon. They were shifted out of the courthouse originally due to lack of space, according to county workers.

Rea said the annex is also more than 50 years old, and in many ways is in worse shape than the courthouse. He said whenever there's a heavy rain, the sewer system backs up and the basement floods with sewer water, making rats and large cockroaches one of many issues the workers there deal with.

The move for workers in the annex is underway, Rea said. They hope to be fully moved over by April.