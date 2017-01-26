Warren Heating & Air

Quality Heating & Air

A Leading Global Producer of Heating, Cooling & Water Heating Products

Today, Rheem is a leading global producer of water heaters, central warm air furnaces and air conditioners, and swimming pool heaters and commercial boilers. The company's products are used for residential and commercial applications and operate on a variety of fuels.

Today’s economy isn’t about product lines; it’s about product solutions. It isn’t about the number of models or the capacity, but how you can use these various products to meet the equally various demands of each application.

-Residential, commercial, institutional, industrial and manufactured housing

-New construction, major renovation, simple repair and replacement

-Domestic hot water and commercial hot water applications

-Domestic heating & cooling and commercial heating & cooling applications

Whatever your interests or needs; whatever your heating, cooling or water heating application, Rheem has a reliable, cost-effective solution to meet it. Rheem is your one-stop source for all your heating, cooling and water heating needs.

Well-Known for Quality

Rheem is the industry leader for total heating, cooling and water heating solutions. In fact, Rheem is the only brand with product offerings covering residential and commercial heating, cooling, conventional storage-style water heaters, tankless water heaters, solar water heating systems, replacement parts and accessories for all categories – making us a one-stop solutions provider.

All Rheem heating, cooling and water heater heating products meet and exceed rigorous industry standards for quality and reliability. From raw material delivery to finished product assembly, each phase in the manufacturing process is effectively overseen to ensure the highest quality in water heater manufacturing. Rheem products are frequently tested and certified by various government and third-party testing labs to ensure quality standards.

Rheem Brand ENERGY STAR® Qualified Residential Heating, Cooling and Water Heating Products

Rheem is a partner with ENERGY STAR®. Products with the ENERGY STAR® label are the most energy efficient choices you can make as a consumer.

ENERGY STAR® was developed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the US Department of Energy to reduce energy use and air pollution by labeling energy-efficient, cost-saving products used in homes and offices.

Products awarded the ENERGY STAR® label significantly enhance energy savings while providing a healthy environment. By participating in the ENERGY STAR®, Rheem is helping to differentiate between standard-efficiency and high-efficiency products. Using these products helps you save money on your utility bills and works to protect the environment by conserving energy. Some models only qualify in certain matched systems.

When you buy an ENERGY STAR® labeled products from Rheem, you are acquiring a product that is in the top 25% for efficiency. Depending on the age of your existing equipment, you can save from 15%-40% on your utility bills by choosing an ENERGY STAR® qualified product from Rheem.

For more information about ENERGY STAR®, visit their website at: www.ENERGYSTAR.gov