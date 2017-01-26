Williams Sausage Company expansion, adding 226 jobs, to start in April

Tubes of sausage are prepared to be sold.

A lineman at Williams Sausage Company puts a tube of sausage into the meat-slicing machine.

The Williams Sausage Company is adding 226 jobs in Union City, Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam joined Roger Williams, co-owner of Williams Sausage Company, and the rest of the Williams family for the announcement at City Hall.

Haslam announced that the company is expanding the factory with a $37 million investment into a new 180,000 square foot factory.

The expansion will bring them to more than 700 employees total. That makes Williams Sausage Company the second largest employer in Obion County.

"The best is when a company that starts here grows here." said Gov. Haslam. "It's great for the state and great for the company."

Williams Sausage Company has been in Obion County for 59 years. The business started when Hazel Williams, Roger's mother, sold sausages out the back of her car.

Now, it employs 550 full-time employees.

The new factory will be in the industrial park in Union City. The current factory will still be in use and is getting $3 million in renovations.

Williams said the expansion and renovation will start in April and should be complete within a year.