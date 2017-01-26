W. Kentucky withstands UTEP rally for a 65-62 win

Pancake Thomas scored 25 points, Justin Johnson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Que Johnson had 10 boards and Western Kentucky held off UTEP with a 65-62 win Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.



Jake Flaggert missed a 3-pointer and a chance to tie as the clock expired. The loss ended UTEP's three-game winning streak.



Thomas now has 1,021 points in a career that's also included stints at New Mexico and Hartford.



Western Kentucky (10-11, 4-4 Conference USA) built a 46-29 halftime shooting 48 percent from the field, hitting 6 of 14 behind the arc. The Hilltoppers went cold after the break, hitting just 7 of 28 shots and scored 19 points.



Johnson's basket with 7:11 left made it 61-54 iand the score held until UTEP's Matt Willms layup three minutes later.



Willms led the way for UTEP (5-14, 3-4) with 27 points on 13-for-16 shooting. Omega Harris added 15 points and Dominic Artis had 14.

