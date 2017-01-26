Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce names 2017 award winners

Suzanne Farmer with Lourdes and Local 6's Mike Mallory emcee the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored area businesses and individuals with its annual awards during its meeting and business celebration Friday night.

The celebration was held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center Friday night.

Award winners included:

Young Leaders of Western Kentucky – Ed and Meagan Musselman. This award is selected by the Four Rivers Business Journal.

Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year – John A. Williams Jr. This award is selected and presented by the Leadership Paducah Foundation.

Chamber Volunteer of the Year – Tonya Goodale with Midas Hospitality

Non-Profit Organization of the Year – Merryman House

Entrepreneur of the Year – VUE with owners Carolyn Raney and Maggie Armon

Small Business of the Year – Stone Lang Co. and owner Mike Stone

Business of the Year – HealthWorks with owner/founder Dr. Kyle Turnbo

