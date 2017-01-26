Spicer says 20 percent tax on Mexican imports just an option

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer now says slapping a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico is just one of several options on the table for paying for a wall along the southern border.



Spicer says President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision about how the U.S. will recoup the costs of his proposed border wall.



Spicer had said earlier Thursday that Trump wanted to slap a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico and predicted the tax would generate $10 billion a year.



He had told reporters on Air Force One that Trump has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wanted to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package.



But Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus said later that the administration has "a buffet of options" to pay for the wall.

