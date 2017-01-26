Mobley has career-best 36, leads UT Martin to 85-79 win

Jacolby Mobley had 27 of his career-high 36 points in the first half as Tennessee-Martin sprinted to an early lead and held off Austin Peay for an 85-79 win on Thursday night.



Mobley scored 17 of UT Martin's first 21 points as the Skyhawks jumped out to a 21-7 lead.



Mobley drilled 5 of 8 from distance, making 12 of 17 field goal attempts, and added seven free throws. Javier Martinez added 16 points while hauling in a career-best 19 rebounds for the Skyhawks (15-8, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference), who picked up their fourth straight win.



The victory moves UT Martin into a first-place tie with Murray State and Southeast Missouri State in the West Division.



The Skyhawks led 51-37 at the break and were up 69-52 with 11:14 left. The Governors rallied to close to 81-77 with thirty seconds remaining.



Josh Robinson led Austin Peay (7-15, 3-5) with 21 points.

