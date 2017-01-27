Missing Paris, Tennessee couple found safe

UPDATE: The Murray Police Department says Eula and James Clark have been found and that they are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Murray police are looking for a couple who went missing Thursday evening.



Police say 73-year-old Eula Clark and 89-year-old James Clark of Paris, Tennessee were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 7:00 p.m.



Their daughter says she was following her parents after they left the hospital but she got separated from them. She called police when her parents did not return home.



Both Eula and James have been previously diagnosed with dementia. They were driving a midnight blue Buick LaCrosse with Tennessee license plate P1579W.



If you have any information, please contact the Murray Police Department at (270) 753-1621.