Forever Home Friday: Maxwell

You can help give Maxwell a forever home.



The owner surrendered Max, his mom, and his brothers and sisters earlier this month.



He is about nine weeks old.



To adopt Max or his siblings, it's $150 each.



That includes spraying or neutering, vaccinations, de-worming, heartworm prevention, and micro-chipping.



If you are interested in adopting, call the Project Hope Humane Society at (618) 524-8939.