Forever Home Friday: Maxwell - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Forever Home Friday: Maxwell

Posted: Updated:

You can help give Maxwell a forever home.

The owner surrendered Max, his mom, and his brothers and sisters earlier this month.

He is about nine weeks old.

To adopt Max or his siblings, it's $150 each.

That includes spraying or neutering, vaccinations, de-worming, heartworm prevention, and micro-chipping.

If you are interested in adopting, call the Project Hope Humane Society at (618) 524-8939.

Powered by Frankly