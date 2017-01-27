Six things to know - 1/27/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Ballard County deputy jailer accused of having sexual contact with a female inmate is expected in court this morning. Kirby Davenport faces misdemeanor charges of sexual abuse and official misconduct.



President Donald Trump is expected to sign more executive orders today. He will also meet with Theresa May, the prime minister of the United Kingdom. They will hold a news conference together after their meeting.



For the first time in years, abortion opponents will have all the political momentum when they hold their annual rally on the National Mall. The March for Life is held each year to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. The group says Vice President Mike Pence will address Friday's rally. One of President Donald Trump's top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, also is on the speakers' list.



A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Nashville International Airport overnight. The crew reported a fire warning in the right engine and a possible fuel leak. After landing, the plane was inspected and a hot spot on one of the engines was found. No one was injured.



The man accused of shooting and killing his wife is expected in court this morning. Allen Stephens faces murder and aggravated battery charges. Investigators say Stephens killed his wife, Debbie, in Massac County in Illinois last month.



Ryan Champion's sentencing hearing will be held today. He is the man accused of killing his entire family and the man he hired for the job in 2014. Champion is expected to be sentenced to life in prison in Trigg County, Kentucky. As part of his plea, Champion can't get out on parole or probation.