State says jobless rates drop in 119 Kentucky counties

Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in all but one of the state's counties between December 2015 and December 2016.



The Office of Employment and Training says the jobless rate rose in Lyon County - from 6.3 percent to 6.6 percent during that time.



It says two counties had double-digit jobless rates in December 2016 - Magoffin and Leslie.



Oldham County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent. Woodford County was next at 3 percent, followed by Fayette County at 3.1 percent, Shelby County at 3.2 percent and Scott and Warren counties at 3.3 percent each.



Magoffin County had the highest jobless rate at 13.5 percent. Next was Leslie County at 10.2 percent, followed by Elliott County at 9.7 percent, Harlan County at 9.5 percent and Lawrence and Letcher counties at 9.2 percent each.