Ryan Champion sentenced to life without the possibility of proba - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Ryan Champion sentenced to life without the possibility of probation or parole

Posted: Updated:
TRIGG COUNTY, KY -

Ryan Champion was sentenced to life without the possibility of probation or parole by a judge in Trigg County, Kentucky Friday.

Back in December, Champion pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

He was accused of killing his mother, father, sister, and another man police say Champion hired to kill his family members.

Family members of the victims spoke at the hearing before the judge handed down the sentence.

The prosecutor says the plea avoids years of appeals that could have happened if he got the death penalty.

Powered by Frankly