Deputies looking for Smithland, KY man wanted in connection to home invasion robbery

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -

Deputies arrested a Smithland, Kentucky man Friday who was wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says there was a home invasion robbery on January 16 at a home in Salem, Kentucky.

Deputies are looking for 35-year-old Brian Cowen of Smithland in connection to that home invasion.

