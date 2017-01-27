Hundreds rally for school choice in Frankfort, KY

Local officials have inspected the home of Kentucky's Republican governor as part of an appeal of the property's value.More
Local officials have inspected the home of Kentucky's Republican governor as part of an appeal of the property's value.More
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has filed a federal lawsuit over Gov. Matt Bevin's blocking of Facebook and Twitter users.More
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has filed a federal lawsuit over Gov. Matt Bevin's blocking of Facebook and Twitter users.More
Kentucky Senate democrats are still waiting to hear back from Sen. Julian Carroll after the Senate Democratic Caucus voted Sunday to remove him from office, according to multiple news outlets.More
Kentucky Senate democrats are still waiting to hear back from Sen. Julian Carroll after the Senate Democratic Caucus voted Sunday to remove him from office, according to multiple news outlets.More
A Kentucky ethics commission has unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.More
A Kentucky ethics commission has unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.More
Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor.More
Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor.More
A month after an explosion in a dormitory rocked campus, Murray State University is still on track to start fall classes as planned.More
A month after an explosion in a dormitory rocked campus, Murray State University is still on track to start fall classes as planned.More
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill is choosing "crisis over compromise."More
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill is choosing "crisis over compromise."More
Superintendents held the news conference in Marion as Illinois legislators continue negotiations over a bill that controls how funding is sent to public schools.More
Superintendents held the news conference in Marion as Illinois legislators continue negotiations over a bill that controls how funding is sent to public schools.More
Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.More
Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.More
When the Massac County school district put out a survey for alumni asking for input on improvements for students, school leaders didn't have to look too far for an answer.More
When the Massac County school district put out a survey for alumni asking for input on improvements for students, school leaders didn't have to look too far for an answer.More