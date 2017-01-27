Two men arrested in McCracken County on attempted burglary and gun charges

Two men were arrested in McCracken County on attempted burglary and gun charges.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they were looking for two men who had reportedly pulled guns on people and attempted to break into a home while armed with guns.



On Tuesday, deputies were told by a homeowner that she saw 22-year-old Alex Gentry attempting to kick in her door while being armed with a handgun. Along with Gentry, was 23-year-old Joe Knight who also reportedly had a gun. Both men ran away before deputies arrived.



The next day, the two men allegedly approached two people and pointed handguns at them, threatening to kill them.



Earlier this week, deputies put out a call to the public to help find Gentry. He was found Friday morning at a Hoover Street home near Reidland.



Deputies say Gentry tried to run but was captured.



Knight was found Wednesday evening at a home in the Lone Oak area.



Both suspects were arrested and charged with attempted 1st degree burglary, criminal mischief 3rd degree, and wanton endangerment 1st degree.