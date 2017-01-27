Metropolis man accused of killing wife enters not guilty plea - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Metropolis man accused of killing wife enters not guilty plea

MASSAC COUNTY, IL -

Allan Stephens' attorney entered a not guilty plea, Friday, in Massac County Court after waving a preliminary hearing.

Stephens is charged with several counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Investigators say Stephens shot and killed his wife, Debbie, at their home in Metropolis, Illinois last month.

His pretrial is set for February 21 at 9:00 a.m.

