Caboni chosen as Western Kentucky University president

A local woman decided to give teachers in Saline County a helping hand through a special donation campaign called Because We Care.More
A local woman decided to give teachers in Saline County a helping hand through a special donation campaign called Because We Care.More
A month after an explosion in a dormitory rocked campus, Murray State University is still on track to start fall classes as planned.More
A month after an explosion in a dormitory rocked campus, Murray State University is still on track to start fall classes as planned.More
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill is choosing "crisis over compromise."More
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill is choosing "crisis over compromise."More
Superintendents held the news conference in Marion as Illinois legislators continue negotiations over a bill that controls how funding is sent to public schools.More
Superintendents held the news conference in Marion as Illinois legislators continue negotiations over a bill that controls how funding is sent to public schools.More
Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.More
Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.More