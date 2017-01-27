Caboni chosen as Western Kentucky University president

Western Kentucky University's Board of Regents has chosen Timothy C. Caboni from the University of Kansas to become Western's 10th president this summer.



Caboni, 47, will start work July 1, succeeding Gary A. Ransdell, who is retiring.



Currently serving as vice chancellor of public affairs at the Kansas, Caboni earned a master's degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western in 1994, a bachelor's from Louisiana State University and a doctorate from Vanderbilt University. He said in a news release from Western he is excited about returning to lead his alma mater.



Before going to Kansas, Caboni was associate dean of Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt.



Ransdell is retiring after 20 years as Western's president.