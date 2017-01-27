Deputies searching for man who left courthouse while jury deliberated

The Fulton County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who fled the county courthouse were he was found guilty in a trial Friday afternoon.

Deputies say a jury found 39-year-old Monyal Smith guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges Friday. But, while they were deliberating, he left the courtroom.

Smith is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. Deputies say he is from the Hickman area, but has lived in surrounding areas as well.

Deputies say if you have any information about where Smith is or about anyone who may have helped him leave the courthouse, you can call 911 or Fulton County Dispatch at 270-236-3015.