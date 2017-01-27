Trump signs new vetting measures for immigrants

President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing "new vetting measures" that he says are aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.



Trump says, "We don't want them here."



The president says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country. His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement "extreme vetting" programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.



The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The presidential executive order suspends the U.S. Syrian refugee program indefinitely. It declares the entry of "nationals of Syria as refugees" is "detrimental to the interests of the United States."



Trump is suspending the program until he says their admission to the country is "consistent with the national interest."



The order also appears to be capping the number of refugees from other countries at 50,000 people in in fiscal year 2017.



Trump had promised to scale back refugee admissions during his campaign, arguing that they posed a potential risk to national security.



