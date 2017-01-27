Family confronts Ryan Champion at sentencing for murder of parents and sister

Ryan Champion was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no possibility of parole or probation. More than two years after they lost three members of their family, the Champion family has closure.

Ryan entered a guilty plea in December in the murders of his mother, father, sister, and the man investigators say Ryan hired to kill his family.

Lindsey Champion, Joy Champion, and their daughter, Emily Champion, were found shot to death in October of 2014.

Friday was the first time Ryan's aunts and uncle spoke to him since the murders. There were moments of sadness and anger, as well as a small moment of forgiveness.

Ryan showed no signs of remorse and did not want to speak before the sentencing.

His attorney, Joanne Lynch, did address the court room. She wished the family well as they continue to heal. As for her client, she says she hopes he grows in compassion and empathy behind bars. Lynch said she hopes “eventually, not today, perhaps not a year, but sometime in the future he can be recognized not simply for the horrible and tragic acts that led us to the courtroom today, but he will be recognized for more than the things he’s done.”

Joy's sister, Judy Williams, spoke first. “You murdered my family, Joy,” she cried “my beloved sister and best friend, the only one in the world who understood me.”

“I find some peace in knowing that she closed her beautiful blue eyes on evil, and when she opened them she saw Jesus,” Williams said.

Lindsey's sister, Lisa, told Ryan about the family's years of grieving. “There's some days I don't want to do anything but sleep. I have nightmares of my family. I have day-mares of my family's deaths. I have guilt if I laugh, because I think 'My family can no longer laugh,'” she said.

Williams told Ryan he had neither compassion nor a soul. “That part of a person that makes them human is missing in you,” she said.

Ryan’s uncle, Loren Champion, broke down, and he had words of forgiveness for the man who killed his brother. “I truly believe with all my heart that that is what my late brother — your late father — and Jesus wants me to do. And that's to forgive you, Ryan,” he said.

Commonwealth Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins originally pushed for the death penalty for Ryan Champion. However, because a death sentence can lead to years of appeals and because executions have been halted in Kentucky since 2010, the family agreed to the life sentence.

Ann Plotkin, Ryan Champion’s girlfriend, will go to trial in October for charges of complicity to the murders.