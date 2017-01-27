I am Local 6: long-surviving heart transplant recipient Michael Grief

How well do you take care of your heart? There are almost 4,000 people in the United States waiting for a heart on the transplant list right now, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Since 1988, 65,700 have received hearts. One man says there's a special reason he chooses to take care of his. For most of his life, Michael Grief has worked around the West McCracken County Fire Department.

When Grief was 18, he started having chest pain, and doctors said he had an enlarged heart. “They realized it wasn't shrinking, so that's when they realized I was going to have to have a heart transplant," he recalls.

From the time he went to the hospital to the time he received his heart, Grief only waited for about a week before he went back to work as a firefighter.

“I didn't really know exactly how to feel," he says. "It was just so much thrown on me at one time.”

Grief says in 1983, his heart was an experiment. Doctors told him the organ would give him 10 more years. Now, 33 years later, Grief says he's still happy to work his way around a truck.

“I wasn't one of the first, but evidently I got a good one,” he says of his heart.

Grief knows he's fortunate, which is why he uses his heart to help others. “I wake up every morning, I think 'Well, it’s going to be another good day,'” he says.

But when his heart finally does give out, Grief says at least he can laugh about that too.

It's hard to know if Grief is the longest living heart transplant patient, because databases only started keeping those records in 1988 —five years after Grief's surgery.

According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the average heart transplant patient lives 10 years after the procedure. Second transplants are rare.