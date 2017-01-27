NBC News to celebrate Tom Brokaw's 50th anniversary at network

This May 23, 2014, photo shows Tom Brokaw at the Peabody Awards.

Tom Brokaw has been with NBC News for 50 years, and the network will honor the veteran journalist on Sunday with a two-hour special on his career.

The Dateline NBC special — "Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years" — will air Sunday, Jan. 29, and 8 p.m. Central Time.

NBC News says the special will take viewers on a journey through Brokaw's broadcast career, including highlights from his most famous interviews and assignments.

Here's a sneak peek at what you can see on Sunday: