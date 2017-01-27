Governor vows to help state employees, local unions voice skepticism

When you work hard, you expect to get paid, but that might not be the case for some of you who work in Illinois.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan wants to stop state worker pay until lawmakers approve a spending plan. She filed a motion on Thursday to eliminate a temporary order allowing state workers to get paid during the budget gridlock. Madigan says if the governor had proposed a balanced budget, they wouldn't be in this situation.

Now, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is speaking out against the motion.

"I am deeply disappointed, very upset about this court filing," says Rauner. "I hope this is not a direct attempt to cause a crisis to force a shutdown of the government."

Anders Lindall — director of public affairs for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 — says the governor sent state workers an email vowing to use all available legal options to continue employee pay.

"That's a bunch of hollow talk from Bruce Rauner, who has spent two years attacking state workers, scapegoating them, trying to cut state employees pay, silence their voices and wipe out their union," says Lindall. "For him to pretend, today, that he's suddenly a friend of state employees just doesn't have any creditably."

Lindall says the real solution is for the governor to settle on a budget that defends state services and employee pay, along with funding human services, universities and local government.

Service Employees International Union President Keith Kelleher sent WPSD a statement on Friday. It reads, in part:

Bruce Rauner NEVER will know the real pain that is endured by those he causes to suffer. But he has welcomed it in a shameful fashion by abandoning his constitutional duty to present a balanced budget to the General Assembly. Instead he has held Illinois hostage to his political wish list. The Attorney General's action is a symptom. This governor is its cause.

If the attorney general's motion is approved, payment to state workers would stop on Feb. 28.