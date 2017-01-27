West Kentucky Rural Electric adds more customer service, home visits

One viewer said there was a line of 10 people at the W.K.R.E.C.C. office today in Mayfield.

W.K.R.E.C.C. has added more customer service people to handle the rising amount of customer complaints.

Your calls have been flooding West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Cooperation this week. The company has added more staff to its customer service line and more energy advisers are making home visits.

WKRECC spokeswoman Georgann Lookofsky says there is a waiting list to speak with someone. She says the best way to get in contact with a representative is to send your concerns through a form on the website.

"We promise to call back and review your account and share information with you," said Lookofsky.

Lookofsky expressed her concern about every caller wanting their bills to be fixed.

"We may have created a perception that there were some widespread problems with our billing. That's just not the case," Lookofsky explained.

She said only some of WKRECC's customers need a bill adjustment, not everyone. She said most of the high bills are because of energy use and weather.

Local 6's Jennifer Rukavina provided the lows and highs for the month of December and January. The bills in question are from Dec. 9 to Jan. 10. During those 32 days, temperatures wee at or below freezing on 21 of them.

That's 65 percent of that billing period.

Some ways to cut down on energy use include filling the cracks in your home, replacing windows, turning your heat down — or off if the weather allows — and bundling up. Also, Lookofsky said space heaters can use a lot of electricity, so using them can result in higher bills.

Lookofsky said when customers call with concerns, customer service staff members can walk them through days of high energy (measured in kw/h) to try to find reasons for high energy use.