Man wanted in Salem home robbery arrested in Burna

By Staff report
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -

A man who sheriff's deputies say was involved in a Jan. 16 home break in and robbery was arrested Friday night in Burna, Kentucky. 

Livingston County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Devin Brewer says 35-year-old Brian Cowen of Smithland was arrested by sheriff's deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers without incident. 

Cowen was wanted in connection with a robbery at a home on Eveylyn Street in Salem, Kentucky, that happened on Jan. 16

