Man wanted in Salem home robbery arrested in Burna

A TV and other items were stolen from a home.
Deputies arrested three people on drug trafficking, counterfeit money and other charges in Graves County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
State police are still looking for an Ohio County inmate who escaped Sunday night. A second inmate was charged Tuesday in the case, accused of helping him escape.
A local man accused of robbing a dollar store at gunpoint was arrested Monday, according to Paducah police.
Kentucky State Police say a Paducah man gave horseback rides to children while intoxicated.
