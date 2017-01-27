SIU women's tennis team pulls together for final season after program cut

Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced cuts to its athletics department Thursday that include eliminating the men’s and women’s tennis teams.

The 18-month Illinois budget impasse is preventing universities like SIU from receiving allocated funds and have made cuts across the board to keep programs going in the meantime. On Thursday SIU said it's estimated the elimination of the two tennis teams, together with a reduction in scholarships to men’s swimming and diving, will save the university roughly $660,000 a year.

Athletics Director Tommy Bell said the decision was far from easy, but that declining enrollments combined with a drop in donations and ticket sales led to trims from the athletic budget. Unfortunately, he said, the teams needed to be dropped.

“Oh, it's a very hard choice. Anytime you have to discontinue any kind of athletic program that has a long, storied history (and) gives an opportunity for men and women, no one likes that." Bell said.

Bell said tennis is a successful sport at SIU, with a winning record since the men’s team began in 1924 and the women’s team started in the 1970s. The cuts will effect 17 athletes and three staff workers, according to Bell.

The athletes are devastated, but the teams are pulling together to ensure their final season is their best.

On the courts Friday afternoon, it was a little quieter as the women’s team started practice. SIU senior Polina Dozortseva said it was a shock finding out that this season would be the team’s last. She said as a senior, she expected to have to say goodbye to SIU tennis, but didn’t think rest of the team would, too. Dozortseva said she can’t imagine college without tennis.

"Not without tennis, definitely not. It's why I came to the states, to study and play," she said.

Tennis Director Audra Anderson will be out of a job come July, but the students are who she’s concerned about.

"My first thought was them. You know, and how they didn't deserve this," Anderson said. The men won the conference last year. The women took second place. "Just when we're getting to those top notches, to have something like this happen it is very devastating. You know, we were on our way up," Anderson said.

Anderson said she’s been the tennis director for just one year, but she's been with the women’s team in Carbondale for 10 years. She said she’s devastated to see the team cut.

Bell said SIU hopes to keep Anderson on in a different position, if possible.

Until they have to pack away their balls and put away their rackets for the final time, the teammates say they're going to savor every last match and practice they have with each other as Salukis.

"We're doing a few things different now, you know, that it is our last season. And you know, really cherish it," Anderson said.

"I think we're going to show this year who we are, and what we deserve, and what we're made of," Dozortseva said. She and others say they plan to give it their all these next few months to give the school a season to remember.

Bell said SIU will honor scholarships and financial aid for the athletes who choose to finish their degrees at SIU. Student athletes who choose to transfer will not be penalized, and will be immediately eligible for competition if they are able to transfer to another institution.

