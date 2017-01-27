Illinois governor vetoes bill on overtime pay for home-care workers

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill is choosing "crisis over compromise."More
The Republican on Tuesday removed help for Chicago Public Schools' pensions along with money the district formerly received in the form of a block grant, along with other changes.More
Superintendents held the news conference in Marion as Illinois legislators continue negotiations over a bill that controls how funding is sent to public schools.More
Negotiations for a new Illinois school funding plan have broken down, jeopardizing money for classrooms statewide as the new academic year approaches.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he'll send a bill that overhauls how Illinois doles out money to schools to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk on Monday.More
President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a “real dump.”More
Tuesday night, Mayor Brandi Harless opened up Paducah City Hall to the public for Informed and Involved, a question and answer event. It’s one of the many ways Harless hopes to promote engagement throughout the city.More
A lawsuit filed Tuesday lays out an explosive claim of Trump allies, the White House and Fox News Channel conspiring to push a false story about Democratic leaks and an unsolved killing to distract attention from the Russia investigation that has been swirling around the president.More
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More
