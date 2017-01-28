1/27 High School Scores

Below is a list reported high school scores from Friday, January 27th.

BOYS :

Paducah Tilghman 80, Marshall County 70 (OT)

McCracken County 63, St. Mary 37

Dawson Springs 56, Lyon County 49

Fulton County 71, Community Christian 50

Hickman County 35, Fulton City 34

Trigg County 58, Union County 50

Dyersburg 65, Obion Central 62

All "A" Classic State Quarterfinals

Russellville 81, Mayfield 59

Newport Central Catholic 62, University Heights 56

GIRLS :

Christian County 68, Fort Campbell 31

Fulton City 48, Hickman County 39

Fulton County 67, Community Christian 36

Graves County 75, Union County 42

Marshall County 59, Paducah Tilghman 26

McCracken County 61, St. Mary 34

Gleason 74, West Carroll 21

Obion Central 48, Dyersburg 44

Martin Westview 45, Crockett County 30

Gibson County 48, South Fulton 39

Dresden 78, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 17

All "A" Classic State Quarterfinals

Monroe County 60, Murray 57

Harlan 43, Crittenden County 21