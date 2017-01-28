1/27 High School Scores

Below is a list reported high school scores from Friday, January 27th.
BOYS:
Paducah Tilghman 80, Marshall County 70 (OT)
McCracken County 63, St. Mary 37
Dawson Springs 56, Lyon County 49
Fulton County 71, Community Christian 50
Hickman County 35, Fulton City 34
Trigg County 58, Union County 50
Dyersburg 65, Obion Central 62
All "A" Classic State Quarterfinals
Russellville 81, Mayfield 59
Newport Central Catholic 62, University Heights 56
GIRLS:
Christian County 68, Fort Campbell 31
Fulton City 48, Hickman County 39
Fulton County 67, Community Christian 36
Graves County 75, Union County 42
Marshall County 59, Paducah Tilghman 26
McCracken County 61, St. Mary 34
Gleason 74, West Carroll 21
Obion Central 48, Dyersburg 44
Martin Westview 45, Crockett County 30
Gibson County 48, South Fulton 39
Dresden 78, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 17
All "A" Classic State Quarterfinals
Monroe County 60, Murray 57
Harlan 43, Crittenden County 21
