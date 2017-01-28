One person injured in Carbondale shooting

The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street around 3 a.m. Officers found a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, might be acquaintances with the suspect, according to police.

The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the police department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

