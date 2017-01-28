Santa visits Calloway Co deputies with anonymous education donation

Christmas may have been last month, but the Christmas spirit is still at work in our area. An anonymous Santa donated money to go to some special college funds: the kids whose parents work as deputies at the Calloway county sheriff's office. And those parents are grateful someone else is looking out for their children.

Santa hasn't made it back to the north pole just yet. Instead, he stuck around to help Ryann and lainey get a jump on college as an anonymous thank you to deputies like troy doss.

Mom, Daysha and dad say when they were told about the donation, they were especially touched by the gesture. She says, “It’s just nice and wants to protect and take care of his kids and said thank you.”



5 families received this letter of obligation about the college fund. Now the sheriff's office is working to finalize the accounts.

Calloway county deputy Richard Palmer said the anonymous Santa contacted him in December.

At first, Palmer said he wanted to make sure it wasn't a scam. After checking into the request Palmer said he was excited to move this token of thanks forward.



Palmer says, “it's just a great thing you hear of stories happening in other places but you never think it could happen here.”

Daysha and Troy say their girls have big dreams, “one day they want to be singers and musicians in one day they want to be teachers.”

And now they're thankful that their little girls' dreams are closer to becoming a reality.

Daysha says, “This is encouraging to them that there are people who care about their families.”

Palmer says the money has to go towards the children's higher education.

He says if one of those kids doesn’t decide to go to college or trade school, that's something they have to figure out where the money will go.