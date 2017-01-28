No. 2 Kansas rallies past No. 4 Kentucky 79-73 in Challenge

Frank Mason III scored 21 points, Josh Jackson had 20 points and a pair of big 3-pointers and No. 2 Kansas rallied past No. 4 Kentucky 79-73 on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.



The Challenge's marquee matchup between college basketball's two winningest programs ended with the Jayhawks earning their second straight win over the Wildcats on Kentucky's home floor. Three-point shooting was critical for Kansas (19-2) as it shook off an 0-for-8 first half to make 5 of 11 after halftime, with Jackson's consecutive 3s starting things for the Jayhawks. They shot 59 percent in the second half.



Mason had 13 second-half points and Landen Lucas contributed 13 points - including a layup with 4:41 remaining for a 69-59 lead - and five rebounds before fouling out. Jackson also had 10 rebounds.



Malik Monk and Derek Willis each had 18 points for Kentucky (17-4), which dropped its second straight.

