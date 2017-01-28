O'Brien, Rodriguez spark S. Illinois to 85-84 overtime win

Sean O'Brien scored five of his 24 points in overtime, Mike Rodriguez scored the winning free throw with three seconds left and Southern Illinois survived a half-court 3-pointer to edge Missouri State 85-84 in OT on Saturday night.



O'Brien grabbed four of his nine rebounds in OT, and also had a steal. He finished 11 of 13 from the floor, and also dished six assists for the Salukis (12-11, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who halted a three-game skid.



Sean Lloyd scored 15 points, Thik Bol 14 and Rodriguez 12 for Southern Illinois. Armon Fletcher added 10 points with 11 rebounds, his first double-double.



After Rodriguez put Southern Illinois up 84-79 with six seconds left in overtime, Missouri State's Alize Johnson hit a pair of free throws and canned a 3-pointer from half-court with .5 seconds left to finish with 26 points. Dequon Miller added 15 for the Bears (14-9, 5-5) and Jarred Dixon 14.

