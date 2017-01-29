Smoke detector credited with saving two people from Paducah house fire

A smoke detector is being credited with saving two people from a house fire in Paducah.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 37-hundred block of Pines Road. The initial call went out around 4:00 Sunday morning.

Firefighters say one person was trapped inside when they arrived on scene, but they were able to get her out safely. She was taken to the hospital, but we don't know her condition. Another person was inside at the time of the fire, but was out by the time crews arrived.

As of now we don't know the cause of the fire. We'll be continuing to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.