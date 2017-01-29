White House exploring ways for Mexico to pay for border wall - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

White House exploring ways for Mexico to pay for border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) -

The White House says it has yet to determine how Mexico will pay for a massive wall at the Mexican border that President Donald Trump has promised to build.
    
Chief of staff Reince Priebus tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that a "buffet of options" remains. He says that could include a tax on goods coming across the border, import and export taxes - even a tax on drug cartels or fines to people who come to the U.S. illegally.
    
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto last week canceled a meeting with Trump amid tensions over Trump's plan to build a wall at Mexico's expense.
    
Priebus says it's early in the planning process. He says the broader point is that Trump is fulfilling a campaign promise to build the wall.

