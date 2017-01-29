New church aims to be inclusive, progressive

Many of you go to church every Sunday morning. Martin Luther King, Jr. called church the most segregated hour of Christian America. The rivers church is working to fix that. It's a new church in Paducah, and they're trying to break several walls in our area.

There's a saying, come as you are, but the rivers church in Paducah really embraces it.

Mike Moore is one of the three founders of the church. He says they want to break barriers, welcoming anyone and everyone. Moore says, “That’s been my theme since, we seem to get all the people no one wants but Jesus wants everybody.”

People like Amber Suggs says that's what initially appealed to her. Suggs says she felt a welcoming spirit here, she hadn't felt elsewhere. Suggs says, “Everybody has value regardless of what their gifts are everyone has value.”

The Rivers Church they don't just want to limit themselves, to worshipping in maiden alley. They want to open it to the town, maybe going to the riverfront.

Moore hopes eventually people won't pay attention to how a person is different, but enjoy their faith together. He says, “The rivers church is going to change the way people look at church.”

The rivers church meets Sundays at maiden alley cinema at 10:02.

Moore says 10:02 represents a passage in the bible.