Police investigating assault and attempted arson in Marshall County fire

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire in which the homeowner was assaulted.



Deputies were called to a home on Walker Harris Lane in Calvert City around 8:48 p.m. Saturday on reports of a fire with a possible victim.



Investigators say a person or persons went into the home, assaulted the homeowner, and started a fire.



The homeowner, 63-year-old Edward Harris, was air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.



An investigation is ongoing.