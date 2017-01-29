Police investigating assault and attempted arson in Marshall County fire

Police investigating assault and attempted arson in Marshall Cou - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

MARSHALL CO, Ky -

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire in which the homeowner was assaulted.

Deputies were called to a home on Walker Harris Lane in Calvert City around 8:48 p.m. Saturday on reports of a fire with a possible victim.

Investigators say a person or persons went into the home, assaulted the homeowner, and started a fire.

The homeowner, 63-year-old Edward Harris, was air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

