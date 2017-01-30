Six things to know - 1/30/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The New York Police Department is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship following the deadly shooting in Canada. In a statement issued Sunday night, NYPD representatives say critical response command personnel are patrolling mosques around the city.



Thousands of people are protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Trump signed an executive order that bans entry into the U.S. by residents of seven Muslim-majority countries. Overnight Iraq parliament placed a travel ban to Americans trying to enter Iraq.



Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is expected to give his annual State of the State address today. Haslam's top legislative priority this year is to boost state funding to tackle the state's backlog of road projects.



A White House official says President Donald Trump could announce his pick for the Supreme Court as early as today. Trump originally said the announcement would come on Thursday, but the official says the timeframe could be sped up.



There will be a new support system for victims of crime. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear will announce the creation of the Survivors Council this afternoon in Frankfort. The council will help guide and assist his office on matters related to survivors of crime.



The Illinois State Treasurer is expected to announce more details about the "Achieving a Better Life Experience" program today. It creates a federally tax-advantage savings system that will allow people to save for treatment related to their disability.