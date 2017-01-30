AFSCME holding vote on whether to authorize Illinois strike

In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.More
Don't toss the grammar-school composition paper yet. The Illinois House approved legislation 67-48 Wednesday requiring elementary and high schools to teach cursive writing.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois House has approved public funding for all abortions.More
