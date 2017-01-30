Local chiropractor could have separate trials on sexual abuse charges

The Mayfield chiropractor who faces sexual abuse charges is another step closer to trial.



Douglas McAdoo could have three separate trials. That is what his attorney wants, but the prosecution wants to bring in other allegations as evidence in the trial.



The judge will make a decision allowing other witnesses in a trial and how many trials McAdoo will face on March 6.



McAdoo originally faced 13 charges, but a Mayfield grand jury indicted him on three. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.