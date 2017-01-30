Eastbound I-24 near KY/TN state line back open after blocked by crash

A portion of Interstate 24 near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line was blocked for a few hours Monday due to a crash.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported around 1:40 p.m. that there was a crash with a commercial motor vehicle near mile marker 92 on eastbound I-24. That's near the Welcome Center and Kentucky/Tennessee state line. The site was cleared by about 4:15 p.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but KYTC did not say how many people were hurt or how badly.