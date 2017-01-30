Federal utility starts trial in Tennessee pollution claims

Environmental groups have opened a trial against the Tennessee Valley Authority by claiming coal ash from the utility's aging power plant near Nashville has been seeping from storage ponds for years and polluting the Cumberland River.



In the trial that begin Monday in Nashville federal court, TVA is disputing those claims involving the Gallatin plant by the Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association.



In an opening statement, environmental attorney Beth Alexander said 27 billion gallons of polluted wastewater leaked out of the site from 1970 to 1978. She says the pollution continues because TVA has not plugged sinkholes in the ponds. She said the facility is a colander, not a container.



In response, TVA attorney David Ayliffe said that he doesn't expect evidence will show that the coal ash ponds are leaking pollutants in violation of the Clean Water Act or the facility's state permit.