FDA asks parents to toss teething products containing belladonna

If you have homeopathic teething tablets by the company Hyland's, the Food and Drug Administration says you should throw them out because they pose a risk to your child's health.

The tablets claim to provide relief for teething children by using belladonna, which is a toxic substance. The FDA says the levels of belladonna were inconsistent in the tablets. One tablet might have an amount that is not harmful, but others tested contained far more than what is listed on the packaging,

The FDA previously warned about these types of teething tablets in the fall of last year, when it reported the products were linked to 10 deaths in children under two.

The agency said it contacted the maker of the Hyland's products — Standard Homeopathic Company — asking for a recall, but the company did not agree to conduct one.

"The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Janet Woodcock said in the FDA's announcement. ”We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”

