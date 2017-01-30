Possible reasons behind higher electricity bills

Customers think the smart meters are to blame for their high bills.

Energy advisors from WKRECC are making home visits this week to check on where you electricity use is coming from.

Jamie Poe called West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation right away when he opened his electric bill in January and saw it had doubled from the month before.

"When I got the bill, I just hit the ceiling," said Poe. "All I wanted was an explanation. Why was my bill this month so much more than it was last month?"

Johnny Parham is an energy adviser for WKRECC. He looks at where your electricity use comes from.

He went to visit Poe's home after Poe's complaint about his bill. First, Parham checked the meter.

"When I left the office this morning, the meter was 5494 and at this moment it reads 5498," said Parham. That looked normal.

After checking the meter, he checked how much energy is used by different items in the house.

When he turned on Poe's heater, the amps increased from seven to 20. Parham says that would cost Poe 15 cents an hour. If you run that for 24 hours, that's $3.50. That adds up quickly over one month during the winter.

"You start adding all that up," said Poe. He said he learned how much energy he actually uses just by taking a look around with Parham.

Parham said he's performed about 20 home visits in the past week. Due to the amount it time it takes to visit each home, energy advisers can't visit everyone. Parham said it isn't hard to just take a look around the home to see where all your power is going.

Parham explained that heating uses up the most power. Things plugged in around the house like phone chargers and televisions also use power even when they aren't on.

Parham said the cheapest way to lower your bill is to weatherproof your home.