US citizen says he, daughter stuck in Africa

The Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans.More
A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.More
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.More
Durbin was recently diagnosed with atrial flutter, a common, non-life threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently but one in which symptoms are often not noticeable.More
Negotiators on the bill say it looks pretty much like the measure would have looked like if it had been ironed out last year under Obama — save for Trump's add-ons for the Pentagon and the border.More
