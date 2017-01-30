US citizen says he, daughter stuck in Africa

A U.S. citizen from Yemen says he and his 12-year-old daughter are stuck in the African nation of Djibouti because of President Donald Trump's executive order.



Thirty-eight-year-old Ahmed Ali says he, his wife and two of his three daughters are all U.S. citizens. They live in Los Banos in Central California.



Ali says his third daughter was born in Yemen and the family has been trying to get her to the U.S. since 2011.



On Thursday her visa was approved and they were supposed to fly on Saturday - too late to make it before Trump's order.



Ali says it's too dangerous to return his daughter to Yemen and he's not going to leave without her. The family's San Francisco attorneys are working to get a waiver for the girl.



Without it, Ali says he doesn't know what he'll do.