Belmont week begins at Murray State

Over the past several seasons, the Murray State, Belmont game has produced some incredible games and moments.

But Racers head coach Matt McMahon doesn't see his approach being any different.

"I don't think so," McMahon said. "I just think it is a big week, because of the tight race in the standings."

The Murray State players however, even the ones who are new to this rivalry, know this could be a defining game against the Bruins.

"I feel like this should be a big game to motivate us to get a win," junior forward Terrell Miller said. "I never really think of a game as being big, I take every game one by one."

One of the keys against Belmont on Thursday night for the Racers is consistency, as McMahon has said his team has yet to put together a complete 40 minute game this season.

"It seems like every game that we have been in here as of late has been a game of runs, good and bad," he said. "The focus has to be on developing the consistency to where we don't experience so many peaks and valley's."

"I feel like we don't have time to relax at all on Thursday," said Miller. "Everybody will have to make plays to be able to win."

And after putting up 94 against UT Martin on Saturday, the Racers will need more of the same.

"This years Belmont team has done some really good things defensively," McMahon said. "All everyone talks about is their offensive explosiveness. So we will have to a good job executing as well to score with them."

