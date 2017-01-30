Closure planned on Main Street in Carterville, Ill.

Drivers in Carterville, Illinois, should be aware of a road closure on Main Street, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT says the section of Main Street in Carterville between Marion Street and North Frontage Road will be closed to through traffic starting February 1. The closure will let crews perform storm sewer work.

People who live on that section of Main Street will have access to Marion Street to the north and Frontage Road and Illinois 13 to the south, IDOT says. The closure is just for through traffic.

The sewer work is expected to be finished by May 15, if the weather allows.

IDOT says signs will be up to alert drivers about the closure.