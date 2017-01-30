Prosecutor in chiropractor sex abuse case hopes to bring up previous accusations

Other allegation against a Mayfield chiropractor facing three sexual abuse charges may be used in court if the judge in the case approves a motion made by prosecutors.

Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship says he hopes to bring up the other 10 sexual abuse claims originally made against McAdoo in trial. Blankenship says the grand jury dropped those because force couldn’t be proven.

McAdoo could also face multiple trials. His attorney is asking that each claim against McAdoo be tried separately.

Blankenship says he thinks separating the charges will make a jury think that, if there was abuse, it could have been a solitary incident or an accident. Blankenship says he thinks the cases belong together because they are similar in location and timing.

Before Blankenship can mention the other allegations in court, Judge Tim Starks will have to approve the motion. Starks will rule on March 6.