Carbondale leaders extending love, support with cards for Muslim community

Community and religious leaders in Carbondale are showing support for the Muslim and international communities after President Donald Trump’s executive actions on immigration and refugees.

With Southern Illinois University in its backyard, Carbondale is home to a diverse international community that includes Muslim students and faculty members.

"Love you. You are our community, we stand with you," said Rev.Sarah Richards, reading heart-shaped cards Monday made just the day before in Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship. The table near the church entrance was full of cards with similar messages of friendship and love.

"These are heartfelt and wholehearted messages of unity and love and support," Richards said. She and members of her congregation, children and adults, made the cards that will go to the Sufi and Muslim communities in Carbondale to support them following Trump’s actions to block immigrants from certain countries from coming to the U.S.

"I think we need to step it up. Everybody does," Richards said. She said this is their community too, if it’s for a few years while they study or they were born and raised in Carbondale. She said she wants them to feel comfortable in Carbondale, being who they are.

"We have such a diverse Muslim community within a diverse Carbondale community. So, these folks are neighbors, they're friends, they're students, and professors, and they're family.”

She said their support for the Muslim community can't end with the hearts they handed out Monday. Richards said she's reached out to Muslim leaders around Carbondale to see what else can be done to show support and respect for their place in the community.

"It's not enough, but it's something to hopefully remind people that we're thinking about them, and we want to stand with them," she said. Richards said the diverse community is what makes Carbondale such a great place, and it’s a value worth standing up for.

The Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship is one of many churches in Carbondale in a group called the Carbondale Interfaith Council. For more than 40 years, the council has promoted interfaith cooperation, support and service for the community.