Family left wondering why someone would hurt disabled veteran, burn house

Ronald Copeland says his son-in-law, Edward Harris, was badly beaten and left to die.

"That's not just a crime. That's almost like a hate crime," says Harris. "For what reason, I don't know, because he didn't hurt nobody."

Marshall County Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht says on Saturday, one or more people assaulted Harris inside his home, hitting him in the head with a hard object, and then set the house on fire.

Hilbrecht says they have a few leads, but no one is in custody yet. He says Harris is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Copeland says no one, especially a disabled military veteran such as Harris, should have to go through that type of torment.

"He was no harm to nobody, 'cause he couldn't get up unless he had his crutches," says Copeland.

Copeland says Harris' leg was amputated about a year ago, because of an infection in his knee.

Copeland says he was fuming when he learned what happened on Saturday night.

"You know, that's not much a man to beat somebody who can't even get up and look at you," says Copeland. "You know, it's a real bad crime."

He says Harris is a friendly man who welcomed anyone into his home.

"If you knocked on the door, he had no enemies, he'd holler, 'come in.' When you'd come in all you'd see is the back of his head in the recliner," says Copeland. "So you know, a surprise attack like that, if somebody knocked on the door or kicked it in, he got surprised, you know, the way that I look at it."

Copeland says he hopes an arrest will be made soon.

"That's mean people," says Copeland. "Whoever it was, that's mean people."

WPSD reached out to some of Harris' other family members, but they tell us they're not ready to comment. They also weren't able to provide us with a photo of Harris.